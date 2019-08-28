Thanks to the efforts of its members and willing volunteers, Barron VFW Post 8338 will keep its bar/canteen in operation at the post’s longtime home on Division Avenue, Barron.
Mark Klein, post vice-commander, said the volunteer group started its efforts in early July, even before he and Dave Peterson, post commander, released an announcement that the bar/canteen would close as of Aug. 31, 2019.
The bar/canteen remains open from Tuesday through Friday, starting at 4 p.m., and on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. The facility will close Sunday and Monday.
The building remains available for parties and other bookings. It is capable of seating 160 people.
“There is a (VFW post) ‘House Committee’ including myself, Dave, Larry Johnson, Greg Roth, and Richard McGiffin, and we are in charge of day-to-day operations,” Klein said Thursday, Aug. 22. “We have decided to keep one part-time person on staff. Volunteers will take care of the rest.”
House committee members made the decision to keep the bar/canteen in operation after “many community members approached us and expressed interest in volunteering their time with canteen operations,” Klein added. “As winter comes along, we’ll re-evaluate the situation.”
In cooperation with VFW Post 7929, Amery, the Barron post is looking at the possibility of obtaining a bingo license as well, Klein added.
“We’ll need volunteers to help plan that,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to properly host a legal bingo operation.”
For more information visit the Post 8338 Facebook page or call (715) 537-3414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.