First week’s clues
It’s almost time for Fall Fest,
And you know what that brings.
I’m hiding somewhere.
Among other things.
I’m not near a highway.
I’m not near a school.
It’s different than last year.
When I hid by the pool.
I love to hide.
But I love to be found.
So get out and search.
You can find me around.
This week’s clues
Well I’m still here.
And you’re still there.
And please don’t forget.
That now I’m a bear.
The pressure is on
Please come find me soon
Either during the day
Or under the moon
Look around Barron.
I could be east or west.
I could be south or north.
Give it your best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.