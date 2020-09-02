The Golden Bear

First week’s clues

It’s almost time for Fall Fest,

And you know what that brings.

I’m hiding somewhere.

Among other things.

I’m not near a highway.

I’m not near a school.

It’s different than last year.

When I hid by the pool.

I love to hide.

But I love to be found.

So get out and search.

You can find me around.

This week’s clues

Well I’m still here.

And you’re still there.

And please don’t forget.

That now I’m a bear.

The pressure is on

Please come find me soon

Either during the day

Or under the moon

Look around Barron.

I could be east or west.

I could be south or north.

Give it your best.