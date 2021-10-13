A select group of individuals will be chosen this weekend to win a special dinner for two and concert by a well-known local entertainer. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward a scholarship honoring a fallen law enforcement officer.
Sons of Amvets Squadron 127 in Ladysmith is hosting the Deputy Dan Glaze Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser.
Tickets now being sold will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a dinner for two and a performance by Chris Kroeze.
The event will raise money for students attending high school in Rusk County that would like to pursue a career in criminal justice.
The drawing to announce the 50 winners of an invitation to the concert and dinner will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at Drop Zone Bar & Grill in Ladysmith, as part of a Facebook Live event. The Drop Zone will be open to the public for the drawing.
The concert featuring Kroeze will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, at JS Supper Club & Catering, W9595 U.S. 8, Ladysmith. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the show taking place from 8p.m.-midnight. The show is open to individuals at least 21 years old.
One ticket that doesn’t win the dinner and show will have a chance to win $500.
Glaze was a deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department killed almost 5 years ago in the line of duty while investigating a suspicious vehicle in a field along Broken Arrow Road on Oct. 29, 2016.
Kroeze is from Barron. He was the runner-up of season 15 of the American talent competition, The Voice. For the show, he was coached by country star Blake Shelton.
Tickets are $100 each. They are now being sold at Ladysmith Fresh Market, VMA Drop Zone Bar & Grill, Flambeau Valley Insurance and JS Supper Club. Tickets also may be purchased from Sons of Amvets members Dave Roth at 715-415-2951, Mark Hanson at 715-415-5420, Darrell Doughty at 715-403-1911, Tom Hutnik at 715-828-9111 and Kalvin Vacho at 715-532-2656. Tickets also may be purchased at the VMA Drop Zone Bar & Grill on the day of the drawing.
