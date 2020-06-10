Five days after making a final effort to schedule at least some events for its annual Dairy Days celebration, the Prairie Farm Lions Club has decided to cancel the July 10-12, 2020, event, following a special meeting of the Village Board on Monday afternoon, June 8.
A post on the Lions’ Club Facebook page indicated that the club can’t get a picnic or beer license from the village due to insurance liability concerns.
“The village is recommending not to have (the event) based on information from (the Barron County Department of) Health and Human Services and the state,” Jay Miller, village trustee, said Monday evening.
Dairy Days sponsors already faced an abbreviated version of the three-day weekend celebration even before the June 8 Village Board meeting.
Because of statewide school closures, Prairie Farm School could not play host to the annual dairy and beef livestock shows held on the second day of the celebration.
In addition, it was likely that the Sunday grand parade would not happen either, Miller added.
Lions Club members met June 3 in an effort to hold a slimmed-down version of the event at Prairie Farm’s Pioneer Park. But, according to its Facebook page, the club decided to cancel because the Village Board decided against issuing the proper licenses.
The club indicated it was still trying to hold a tractor-pulling event (a major club fundraiser) at Ridgeland.
