The family of Ava King, 9, is inviting the community to give at the fourth annual blood drive in honor of their daughter.
The blood drive is Friday, Jan. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake.
King is a loving and happy third grader who loves to play soccer, board games and travel with her family. She also enjoys playing with her two puppies and two cats. Unlike others her age, Ava needs a blood transfusion every four weeks to survive and thrive due to Diamond Blackfan anemia, a rare form of bone marrow failure that leads to bone marrow being unable to produce enough blood cells.
To make an appointment to donate in honor of Ava King, use sponsor code Ava on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“Ava has been a fighter since birth, coming into this world nine weeks early and weighing only three pounds,” said Ava’s mother, Tina King. “She relies on blood transfusions to stay alive and will continue to need blood every month for her entire life.”
In her short life Ava has survived her mother’s high-risk pregnancy, a heart defect, a life-threatening blood infection, five bone marrow biopsies, 39 blood transfusions and hundreds of pokes for lab draws and IV starts. “We are in awe of her strength and courage,” her mother adds.
Due to Ava’s anemia, she is prone to illness and infections and may require a bone marrow transplant in the future. “We are fortunate that we have two other children that are a perfect match to be her bone marrow donor if needed,” said King.
Ava’s disease has impacted the King family in many ways, and King says they are grateful for the opportunity to be advocates for blood donation. “We are truly grateful to all who donate to help keep our daughter and others alive. It is safe to say that without the generosity of blood donors, Ava would not be here today. It’s truly the gift of life!”
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
