The parking lot at Barron High School will be filled with activity from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, as the American Cancer Society’s Barron County Relay for Life adds its latest chapter.
The theme for this year’s event is “Knock Cancer off the Board,” according to co-chairs Jennifer Stovern and Emily Cerney.
“The biggest thing we want the public to know is: you don’t have to be on a team to participate!” they said.
Setup begins at 4 o’clock Friday, as at least half a dozen teams are expected to pitch tents, put up booths, unfold serving tables and prepare exhibits.
During the relay, families can play large-size Jenga, Kerplunk, and Yahtzee games, in keeping with the event theme.
Listed teams and coordinators include Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Heather McManus; Family Affair, Keli Purintun; Jennie-O Turkey Store, Amy Erickson; Fighting Tigers, Jennifer Horstman; Noble’s Tire, Emily Cerney and Hope Brigade, Jennifer Stovern.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by a kickoff “victory lap” for cancer survivors and caregivers followed by the relay, itself. Leading the lap will be this year’s honorary co-chair, Derrick Bender.
A traditional luminaria ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 p.m., each lighted bag commemorating a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or in support for a person still fighting the disease.
The American Cancer Society event coordinator/liaison is Laura Born, who can be contacted at laura.born@cancer.org or (651)-356-1011.
Stovern said the Barron event will, once again, include lots of good food and a silent auction.
“Noble’s Tire will serve their root beer floats and will be grilling chicken and ribs,” she said. “We are serving brats, burgers and fry bread.”
Other foods and refreshments will be available, Stovern added.
A massage therapist will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The word is out to gather items for the silent auction, which will take place during the relay, she said. Bidding begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m.
“We’re not sure about what will be available, but the way it works is that at about 4 p.m. the day of the relay, we get bombarded with baskets and (other auction items),” she said. “It never disappoints and (the donors) always seem to come out in droves.”
