Whether it was a row of semi tractors from three states, or a classic car show, hot food, or a night-time parade through the streets of Rice Lake, the three-day Barron County Truck Show was a success.
While they gathered free-will donations for the family of injured Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Rusty Weise, the show volunteers and sponsors (about 15 people in all), put on an event that included music, competitions, a vendor fair and the awarding of two gigantic trophies to People’s Choice winner Craig Larson, of Rice Lake, and Corey O’Brien, Prairie Farm, top kids’ vote-getter.
A complete list of truck entries accompanies this story.
The event was organized through the cooperation of several companies: T&S Transport, of Barron, including Adam Skjerly, Larry Tripp and Alan Stone; T&R Trucking, Travis and Rebecca Holland, Courtney Rose, of D&D Transport, and Chris and Amber Queiser, also with T&S Transport.
Dozens of trucks were arranged along a driveway through the fairgrounds, which normally serves visitors to the County Fair carnival. Truck owners came from several communities in Barron County, but also visited from places like Medford, Spring Valley and Gordon, as well as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Cloquet, Minn.
Kids were invited to participate in a truck scavenger hunt, filling out entry cards featuring the nearly two dozen trucks, in exchange for a treat.
Visitors young and old gathered at a registration table near what is normally the County Fair’s food court, picking up ballots to fill out for the two top awards.
A short stroll beyond the table brought visitors to a classic car show, with entries arranged along the west and north sides of the harness racing track.
On Saturday night in downtown Rice Lake, horns blared and multicolored lights flashed as a large number of semi tractors put on a light parade, with the help of a police escort.
Starting at the corner of Main and Evans streets on the north side of the city business district, the light parade traveled south through the city, turned west at Allen Street, and returned to the fairgrounds via Wisconsin Avenue and Wisconsin Hwy. 48.
