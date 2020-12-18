Sarah Turner, Barron County Public Health, has announced the Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive through COVID-19 testing in Barron County. Free testing will be available on the following at the Barron Fire Hall on the following dates:
• December 22.
• January 5, 12, 19, 26 (each Tuesday).
• February 2, 9, 16, 23 (each Tuesday).
• March- 2, 9.
Testing will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The testing site is located at the Barron Fire Department, 28 S. 4th Street Barron, Wis. Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages five and up.
“We are excited to be able to continue offering this service for our community”, said Barron County Health Officer Laura Sauve. “Anyone who is experiencing symptoms, or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive is encouraged to go and be tested.”
You can register the day of your test at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or you can register in person when you arrive.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
If you have questions about COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1. You can also text COVID-19 to 211-211. For the latest information, follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
