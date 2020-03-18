A ceremony honoring Vietnam War Veterans will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at The Highground Museum near Neillsville.
After an indoor ceremony, there will be a wreath-laying and/or presentations on The Highground Plaza at the Vietnam Veterans Tribute “Fragments,” as well as the National Native American Vietnam Veterans Tribute. 2020 marks the 25th Anniversary of the National Native American Vietnam Veterans Tribute.
This milestone will be celebrated throughout the year.
Join as The Highground shows honor and respect to those who served in the Vietnam War. The “Vietnam Experience” exhibit will be on display in the Museum and light refreshments will be served.
The public is also invited to bring flowers to be placed at the tributes.
For more information, call Theresa at 715-743-4224 or send an email to museum@thehighground.us.
The Highground is located at W7031 Ridge Rd, Neillsville, Wis., 54456.
