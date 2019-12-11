Twenty months after coming to Barron County and 15 months following his official appointment as its lead prosecutor, District Attorney Brian Wright has announced his intention to run for re-election.
In a Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, announcement, Wright said he would file for office in the November 2020 General Election.
Wright was appointed as a special prosecutor in March 2018 following the decision by his predecessor, District Attorney Angela Beranek, to leave her position here and become an assistant district attorney for Eau Claire County.
Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Wright as District Attorney the following July.
In his announcement, Wright pointed to the work his office “has done and will continue to do in the implementation of evidence based practices, most notably diverting low risk offenders to Diversion Court, selected participants into Drug Treatment Court, and continuing to make payment in Restitution Court.”
He praised the work of county and state officials and legislators in helping to secure a third assistant district attorney in the new state budget, including 75th Dist. State Rep. Romaine Quinn, 25th Dist. State Sen. Janet Bewley, the Barron CountyBoard of Supervisors and County Administrator Jeff French.
“My family and I are proud to call Barron County home, and to live and work in a community with such great friends, neighbors and co-workers,” Wright said.
