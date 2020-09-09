Former Barron Area School District employee Patti Etchison will host a yard sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12, 2020, as part of an effort to raise money for the “Mathbulance,” her “mobile mathematics learning environment,” which she hopes to use to tutor students.
In a press release Tuesday, Sept. 8, Etchison said she thought of the idea last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to transition to online learning.
“Many students struggled, especially in the area of mathematics,” she said.
It was then that Etchison started to work on “an idea that would allow students to meet in person with a math tutor in a safe environment.”
The result is the Mathbulance, she said. Money raised at the yard sale will help with the expense of converting the vehicle for use as a mobile classroom, Etchison added.
The sale will take place on 13th street northwest of Rice Lake, between Wisconsin Hwy. 48 and County Hwy. B, weather permitting.
For further information, visit the Facebook page for “the Mathbulance” or email tutoring.patti@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.