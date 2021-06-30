It’s a new bar, but there’s a familiar face behind it.
This week Chris and LeeAnn “Stick” Spring are opening Stix Pub on Third Street in Barron.
LeeAnn has more than 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, all in Barron.
“She is a familiar face for many, many people,” said Chris. “She’s one of the main reasons I know people are going to like coming here.”
The bar, formerly the Four Aces, GnGs and ER Bar, was purchased by the Springs in April.
Since then, they’ve been renovating the building.
“We basically gutted the place,” said Chris.
The floor is new, and the old straight bar has been upgraded to a bumped-out version, creating more seating and opportunity for conversation.
Stix has a sports bar feel, including an 86-inch TV and a Wisconsin Badgers theme.
There’s new gaming machines, and Stix will host occasional poker tournaments and other events, too.
Another new addition is a Bottoms Up tap system, which fills a glass from the bottom up for a perfect pour without any suds spilled. There are four beers on tap, and the system can be expanded to eight. There’s also an assortment of can and bottles in the cooler.
Stix is also serving some bar food staples like pizza, cheese curds and other appetizers.
Stix will be officially open Thursday, July 1, and a grand opening celebration is set for Friday, July 3, with specials and prize drawings.
Stix features daily drink specials and weekday happy hours are 4-6 p.m.
Stix is open 7 days a week 9 a.m. to close.
