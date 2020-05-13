It did not take long to put a smile on the faces of dozens of residents of Monroe Manor on Saturday, May 9, 2020, as the Barron facility hosted a big parade, organized by the staff and featuring many friends, family members and emergency service personnel.
The event took place to raise the spirits of elderly residents who have been confined to their rooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Receptionist Brianna Romsos said the event included a police squad, five fire trucks, the Life Link helicopter, a Monroe Manor van and more than 50 friends and family members driving private vehicles.
They waved, honked their horns, held signs with messages of joy and love for the residents.
Using social media, Monroe Manor staff encouraged families to make signs and decorate their vehicles for the parade. The participants used the parking lot of Barron First United Methodist Church as a staging area. The Monroe Manor van led the way to the facility as the parade used Woodland Avenue and Fifth Street to approach Monroe Manor.
Residents were spaced six feet apart along the sidewalk to watch the parade go by.
Romsos said that besides the parade, residents have been encouraged to participate in activities such as “room bingo, hallway bingo, room visits that include doing crafts, and painting the ladies nails.
“We have been offering Facetime/video visits along with window visits from residents and their family,” she added.
Monroe Manor currently houses 52 residents, and has 65 staff members.
