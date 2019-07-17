Summer nights, live music

 The Barron Chamber of Commerce is midway through its schedule of “Music In the Park” concerts at Anderson Park. Financed through the city’s hotel-motel room tax, the events include live music and a hot supper, served by local groups and organizations as fundraisers. Above, on Wednesday, July 10, guests enjoyed a picnic supper and listened to “classic blues with The Ride.’ The series continues at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, July 24, when the music will be provided by the Innocent Band. Photo by Mark Bell

There are big plans for Family Night, the July 24 version of Music in the Park, sponsored by the Barron Chamber of Commerce and Cupboard & Closet. The music for the evening is Reggae with the Innocent Reggae Band from Minneapolis. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Park.

Family event events include free use of the city swimming pool from 5 p.m. until the pool closes at 7 p.m. Games for the kids will be provided by Maureen Tollman, who will be promoting the new park playground equipment and drive spearheaded by the Barron Kiwanis Club. Each child in attendance will receive a gift (while supplies last). More than 300 stuffed toys will be distributed.

Approximately ten crafters and vendor tents will be set up at the park in conjunction with the event with food served by Jennie-O employees and volunteers and proceeds going to the Relay for Life team.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase.