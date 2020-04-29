Barron High School is proud to name Julia Wirth and Wyatt Boe as Barron’s Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athletes for the Class of 2020. Wirth is a three-sport athlete who participated in volleyball, basketball and track all four years of her career.
Boe is also a three-sport athlete and participated in football, hockey and baseball all four years. Both Julia and Wyatt have served as senior captains and earned HON All-Conference honors. Wirth is the daughter of Barry and Alicia Wirth. Boe is the son of Jeremy and Michelle Boe.
They will be among the nominees submitted to the WIAA, which annually chooses 32 senior students attending Wisconsin public and private high schools as its WIAA Scholar Athletes. The program dates back to 1984 and is underwritten by Marshfield Clinic. Photos submitted by Linda Mikunda, Barron High School counselor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.