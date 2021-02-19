A Barron County jury has found a former Almena woman not guilty in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend in August 2019, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
After deliberating a little over four hours Friday afternoon, the 12-member jury exonerated defendant Melanie Kuula, 45, in connection with a charge of second-degree reckless homicide involving the death of Brett M.Bents, 50, during a domestic quarrel at their Soo Avenue apartment in downtown Almena on Aug. 10, 2019.
Defense attorneys argued that the prosecution had not proven the charge -- defined during closing statements as a "crime of passion" -- beyond a reasonable doubt.
Jurors sent questions to the courtroom on three occasions during the afternoon before rendering their verdict shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Read the Feb. 24 edition of the Barron News-Shield for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.