Tom Koser and Mike Usgaard will be recognized into the Golden Bears Reaching Dreams Hall of Fame this Friday, August 27.
Tom Koser’s long broadcasting career made a lasting impact on radio in northwest Wisconsin.
Koser changed the local airwaves when he founded ‘Koser Radio Group’ in 1989.
While running the business, he owned and operated more than 14 stations across Wisconsin and Michigan. Stations on the Koser Radio Network broadcast local news, sports and music throughout the area. Koser also coined the phase, “Wisconsin’s Great Northwest,” which became a symbol of the region. During his 40-year broadcasting career, Koser earned numerous awards for his work and was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Outside of his work in radio, Koser has used his voice to impact the local community. He is the founder of the Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic golf tournament, which raises more than $100,000 annually for youth organizations. Additionally, Koser donates more than $350,000 annually in on-air radio commercials to area non-profit organizations and community festivals.
Koser will be honored along with Mike Usgaard, whose ceremony last year was delayed due to COVID-19.
Usgaard is one of the best athletes to ever wear maroon and gold. He excelled on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond for the Golden Bears. Usgaard, a star quarterback, safety and kicker, led the football program to back-to-back undefeated Heart O’ North conference championships in 1989 and 1990. During Barron’s historic two-year run, Usgaard guided the team to a 17-3 record. The program’s two WIAA playoff appearances from 1989-90 were the first in school history.
Usgaard was also a star infielder on the baseball team and received first-team All-District honors in 1991. While playing basketball, he earned three varsity letters and helped win the 1991 Heart O’ North Conference championship.
Usgaard continued his football and baseball careers at Winona State University. He played defensive back for the Warriors and was a second-team All-NSIC selection in 1994.
Both Koser and Usgaard will be honored with a reception at the main pavilion in Anderson Park, starting at 5 p.m., and again during halftime of the high school football game.
