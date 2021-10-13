Homecoming is in full swing at Prairie Farm School, and several events are scheduled later this week that will involve the entire community, according to Laura Christenson, co-advisor (along with Tammie Law) of the Prairie Farm High School Pep Club.
“We plan on inviting the community in for (several) activities,” said Christenson, who also teaches math at the high school and serves as assistant girls’ volleyball coach.
Those community-wide activities include the following events, all of them taking place this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021:
• High School skit presentations: 11:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. in the large gymnasium.
• All School Pep Rally 2:25 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. also in the large gym.
• Homecoming Parade, beginning at 3:10 p.m. Units will depart from the school parking lot and proceed north through town (along the newly-paved surface of County Hwy. F, also known as River Avenue.
For students, faculty and staff, there’s a full schedule of events, some of which have already taken place earlier this week.
Starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 13, dress-up day will turn the halls of Prairie Farm School into a variety of colors: Pink for pre-Kindergarten, red for Kindergarten, and (from first through fifth grades) Purple, Orange, Yellow, Maroon and Blue, respectively.
Before school today, class boards will be decorated, and a vote will be taken for Homecoming King & Queen.
The rest of the week is as follows:
Thursday, Oct. 14 -- from pre-K through grade 12, students are invited to dress in team jerseys.
It’s drive-Your-Tractor-To-School day for students age 16-over with a valid driver’s license and completed permission slip.
Class boards will again be decorated.
Friday, Oct. 15 -- In the morning, high school homecoming work will continue.
Class games begin at 10:30 a.m. in the large gym, skits are scheduled at 11:46 a.m. and the all-school pep rally starts at 2:25 p.m., followed by the parade at 3:10.
Pep Club members will decorate the multipurpose room for the school dance at 3:40 p.m.
Gilbert’s, of Sand Creek, will conduct a test drive Booster Club fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The football game begins @ 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16 -- Homecoming Dance, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
