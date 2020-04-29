The Wisconsin Elections Commission strongly urges anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the May 12 Special Election in the 7th Congressional District.
In the election, Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker will stand for election to the Dist. 7 seat in the House of Representatives, which has been vacant since September 2019 with the resignation of former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau.
Tiffany is an incumbent Wisconsin State Senator from Hazelhurst, Wis., in Oneida County. Zunker, of Wausau, is an attorney and a judge for the Ho-Chunk Native American Nation.
Duffy announced his resignation in summer 2019, in order to care for an infant child expected to be born with birth defects.
The 7th Congressional District includes all of Barron County and all or part of the following adjacent counties: St. Croix, Polk, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Rusk and Chippewa.
Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official said last week that the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Thursday, May 7, 2020.
But Wolfe said voters should not wait until then, because processing or postal delays could make it difficult to receive and return the ballot by May 12
According to Reid Magney, public information officer for the Elections Commission, his agency will begin releasing information on absentee ballot requests for the May 12 election at the end of this week (Saturday, May 2).
