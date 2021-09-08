Featuring food trucks, live music and more, a downtown Rice Lake festival will raise funds for Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter.
Street Eats is noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on Marshall Street in downtown Rice Lake.
Admission is free for the festival, which also includes craft vendors and a beer garden.
There is also a cornhole tournament with 50 percent payback, starting at 1 p.m. Register at https://www.benjamins-house.org/street-eats.html.
Benjamin’s House is a limited-term shelter for persons in crisis in Barron County. Shelter staff and volunteers also assist people in developing life skills, finding employment and gaining permanent housing options.
