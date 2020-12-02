Barron County’s Department of Health & Human Services budget has fluctuated well off 2020 projections with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The division of Public Health’s expenditures are up 35 percent from January through September, compared to a year ago, according to a financial report presented at the department’s Nov. 23 meeting.
But DHHS isn’t necessarily destined to be deep in the red for 2020.
Some programs have had decreased expenses, and emergency grant funding from the State of Wisconsin is helping make up the difference when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.
“We are on track to be within budget [with] these grants,” said department director Stacey Frolik.
Barron County received $755,520 from the Department of Administration for Routes to Recovery and several grants from the Department of Health & Human Services amounting to $676,491. More aid is expected in 2021, but the County has a contingency fund for COVID-19 as a backup.
Regardless, many challenges remain for DHHS.
In Behavior Health, the department is 20% over budget, due to a lack of mental health treatment options in the area.
Meanwhile in the division of Access Services, Children & Families Youth Aids, expenses are down 12 percent for the first 9 months of 2020.
Frolik said this is the result of fewer child placements.
She said that “for better or worse” there have been fewer referrals for domestic violence victims.
According to a Sept. 16 article in the New England Journal of Medicine, reported cases of domestic violence reported may be down, but only because many victims are increasingly trapped at home with their abusers.
“Experts in the field knew that rates of IPV had not decreased, but rather that victims were unable to safely connect with services,” stated the article.
Frolik noted at the end of the Nov. 23 meeting that the department is planning to reopen conversations with Embrace, which was initially cut out of the county’s 2021 budget. The cut came after the organization made statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, causing tension with local law enforcement. In 2020, Barron County provided $25,000 in funding to Embrace.
