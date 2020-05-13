Delaying graduation to late July (tentatively), finishing the 2019-2020 school year with online learning, and looking to the future, are all major concerns for the Barron Area School District, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School leaders emailed an 18-page document last week that outlines some of the plans. The document also asks parents, students and citizens exercise caution while using school grounds this summer, and to be patient as the district works with state authorities on issues such as summer school and the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
Commencement on July 24?
Commencement has tentatively been rescheduled to Friday, July 24, 2020, on the high school football field, if allowed, according to Diane Tremblay, district administrator.
“The cancellation of end-of-year senior activities is heartbreaking,” she said in the emailed document.
“The memories built during a student’s school years culminate in a ceremony that is anticipated for years, and we recognize that there may be a sense of loss for that rite of passage.”
Students who still need to pick up caps and gowns may do so from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 13.
The last day of classes for seniors will be Tuesday, May 19. Seniors are invited to the school from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Wednesday, May 20, to turn in their school-owned computers, band equipment, physical education locks, and any other items that belong to the district.
A Class of 2020 banner will be on display near the north & south entrances to the building, Tremblay added.
The document also includes the following information for district schools:
Almena, Ridgeland-Dallas and Woodland elementary schools -- The third trimester had just started prior to school closures. There will be no official grades issued for the third trimester.
Teachers will connect with parents and students on completed assignments and to assist with instruction at home
“The work assigned to students is designed to help them retain important skills that they will need for the next grade level,” Tremblay said. “When school resumes, the middle and elementary schools will work together to transition and provide closure for this year’s Grade 4 students.”
Riverview Middle School -- Grades “will reflect student work with an emphasis on their engagement and effort on the completed work,” she said.
Riverview’s final fourth-quarter grade “will be pass/fail, but (the school) has developed a temporary grading policy designed to provide and incentivize students to complete assigned work.”
There are plans for a Grade 8 Awards presentation, and a “celebration banner” will be put up at the school, Tremblay added.
Barron High School -- Students have the choice to use standard grading (A through D-), or Pass/ No credit for third trimester classes, according to Tremblay.
The academic year comes to an official end at 12 noon Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Summer school -- Registration is moving forward, “but … we may be switching summer school to July with hopes of being in our buildings at that point,” Tremblay said.
Special education – “Case managers and service providers have developed individualized plans with each family to safely provide support and services to the greatest extent possible in a method that accommodates student needs and family schedules,” Tremblay said.
“It is understood that schools may not be able to provide all services in the same manner they are typically provided,” she added.
Student services (and additional services for families) -- Northern Lakes, Marriage and Family Counseling, Soar Services, and Randall Therapeutic Services are all engaged and supporting our students by holding specific area based appointments, telehealth video/phone, and other innovative platforms alternatives.
Using the school grounds & facilities – Tremblay urged parents and students to practice social distancing and use proper sanitation if they use school playgrounds, track, soccer fields this summer.
“It is our hope that our comprehensive coaching staff can use July to open up the weight room and resume our normal summer strength, conditioning, and agility program,” she added.
What COVID-19 has cost – “The reality is we will miss 30 percent of on-site education,” or 52 out of the standard 180-day academic year, Tremblay said.
There have been some savings, she noted. They include: “fuel cost for our transportation department, substitute teaching costs, daily educational supply needs, and spring sports associated costs.”
On the other hand, “there are many additional costs when you talk about changing how education is delivered overnight, and how we need to serve families.”
The district has faced additional costs to gear up with online software, mobilize more than 200 staff, create and deliver online lessons, and distribute food.
“Schools are navigating alternative routes of reimbursement for the food distributions, but, in the end, it will be an added cost during the closure as we are not receiving the traditional reimbursements,” Tremblay said.
The work continues – “Teachers are teaching remotely, custodial staff is conducting standard summer cleaning procedures and work orders, food service staff and transportation department are facilitating food security and deliveries of curriculum, paraprofessionals are helping with accommodations for students, and there are no dull moments for our administrators and supervisors,” Tremblay said.
“The biggest unknown is future projections of school funding. We are preparing projected 2020-21 budgets,” she said. But what the future holds in terms of per-pupil state funding, “(these and) other fiscal details remain unknown at this point.”
Summing up
Tremblay said that as the district starts its final month of the academic year, “we continue to improve remote/distance learning, food security distribution and how we conduct essential business.
“All assigned work is designed so teachers and students stay connected in helping students maintain essential skills,” she said. “Learning from home is a different experience from learning in person, and all we ask is that we all do our best.”
School board president Jeff Nelson praised teachers and administrators whom, he said, “have risen to the challenges of these unique and difficult times. The connection that our staff is making with our students to keep them engaged is vital.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.