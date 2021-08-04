For the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, a pair of major summertime events are returning to the News-Shield circulation area this weekend.
They include:
• Almena Fun Days, which will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, 2021, primarily at Shadyside Park in the village of Almena. The event is sponsored by the Almena Community Club, whose members will volunteer their time to run the weekend events.
• Alfalfa Fest, a fundraiser organized by Prairie Farm resident George Christenson and a host of other volunteers. It will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Pioneer Park, Prairie Farm.
Here are more details about the events:
Fun Days -- Over the years, Almena’s summer festival has included many events, but the three biggest draws have always been the Friday night tractor pull, the kids’ pedal-tractor pull Saturday afternoon, and the Saturday night truck pull.
Competitors from all over northwestern Wisconsin, and beyond, show up for the evening pulling events. Organizers have said that the tractor pull, alone, has included up to 125 hooks in a single evening.
The tractor pull includes registration at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and pulling starting at 6 p.m.
The kids’ pedal-pull starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, under the three-season pavilion at Shadyside Park. The event is traditionally open to kids up to age 12. This year, 13-year-olds are being allowed to compete because last year’s event was cancelled by the pandemic.
Truck pull times are 5 p.m. (for registration) and 7 p.m., for the pull, itself.
A vendor fair has been added to the schedule at Fun Days 2021.
Concessions and beverages will be available at the park.
Proceeds from this year’s Fun Days will be shared by the Sacred Heart Church Knights of Columbus and the Almena Area Fire Department.
More information can be found elsewhere in today’s News-Shield.
Alfalfa Fest -- Started in 2003 after Christenson lost his wife to cancer, this festival once took place in northern Dunn County, but moved to Pioneer Park, Prairie Farm, in 2019, where it generated about $30,000 in proceeds.
Alfalfa Fest organizers donate proceeds to Home Health & Hospice at Mayo Clinic Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and the Frederic, Wis.-based St. Croix Hospice, which serves Barron and seven other regional counties. Additional proceeds are donated annually to schools located in Prairie Farm, Ridgeland, Boyceville, Clayton and Clear Lake.
This will be the second Alfalfa Fest at Pioneer Park.
Event details:
A “memorial wall” will be erected at the park so that visitors can post photos and flowers commemorating loved ones lost to cancer and/or who are cancer survivors. The wall will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Additional events include: 11 a.m., kids’ scavenger hunt and games for all ages; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., silent auction; 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., door prizes and drawings; 3 p.m., live auction; 5 p.m.-9 p.m., live music by the Cutaways.
Concessions include a chicken dinner and burgers.
More information can be found elsewhere in today’s News-Shield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.