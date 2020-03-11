Second in a series
Harnessing the “human capital” of five Barron area church congregations, the Barron Area Food Pantry can count on about 70 people to put in volunteer hours serving food to needy area families.
The churches provide volunteers on a rotating basis to work at the Food Pantry and the Cupboard & Closet store in downtown Barron. They work to stock the food pantry and help clients pick up food items twice a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday, and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday.
Donations are gladly accepted, according to the Cupboard and Closet’s Facebook page, including “food staples (such as) milk, bread, eggs, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, and peanut butter to name a few.”
The 70 Barron church congregation members are among the many food pantry volunteers throughout the county who have been recognized by the Barron County Community Coalition (BC3) for their contributions. Cameron’s volunteers were the topic of a previous story.
Kathy Splett, “FoodWise” coordinator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension, Barron County office, said food pantry volunteers provide an essential service to the community.
“The volunteers put in a lot of hard work and don’t often get recognized for what they do,” Splett said in a February 2020 interview.
The BC3 board of directors voted in December 2019 to recognize food pantry volunteers at all Barron County locations.
“In the past, the board honored individuals,” Splett said. “But this year, we decided to look at organizations, and we chose the food pantries.”
Formerly known as the Barron County Safe & Stable Families Coalition, BC3’s mission statement is to “build community partnerships to promote family strength and stability for the development of sustainable, healthy communities.”
To carry out that mission, BC3 focuses its efforts on health and wellness and the underlying causes of health issues, such as substance abuse, lack of nutrition, poverty, homelessness and personal financial problems.”
The Barron County Community Coalition traces its history back to 1989, when the Barron County Adolescent Health Council was established. Over the next decade the Council expanded. In 2001 became the Barron County Safe & Stable Families Coalition, and, later, the BC3.
“BC3 is part of a grant that runs out soon, and we are trying to get more grants to keep the program going,” Splett said.
For more, visit the Cupboard & Closet Facebook page and the www.bc3coalition.org.
