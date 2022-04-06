A Barron native has been appointed as a district judge in Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz appointed Kari Willis as judge of the 10th District in eastern Minnesota.
“I am proud to appoint Ms. Willis to serve on the Wright County bench,” said Governor Walz. “She has a long legal career serving the people of Wright County, and I am confident that this familiarity and commitment to her community will only grow stronger as a District Court judge.”
Willis is a 1996 graduate of Barron High School. She earned her B.A. from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and her J.D. from Hamline School of Law.
“Ms. Willis will work every day to build trust and confidence in our judiciary by administering justice fairly to everyone that appears in front of her,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I am excited to see her excel in her new role.”
Prior to her appointment, Willis was an Assistant County Attorney with the Wright County Attorney’s Office, where she primarily represents the human services agency in child protection matters. She previously worked in the areas of juvenile delinquency and adult criminal prosecution.
Willis was also a law clerk for the Honorable Kim Johnson in Wright County in the 10th Judicial District. Willis is an active participant in The Turn - Wright County Adult Drug Court Program. Her community involvement includes engaging with community youth sports and volunteering as a mock trial judge with the Minnesota State Bar Association. Willis serves on the Wright County Safe Schools committee, Community Child Safety Team, Back-to-School Program, and Children’s Justice Initiative. She also administers the Wright County Attorney’s Office truancy program.
Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties.
