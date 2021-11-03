Food Pantry benefits

 Barron Area Montessori School students display non-perishable food items which were gathered Thursday, Oct. 21, at the school in Almena. They include, front row, from left, Maci Provencial, Ivonna Cox, Maddox Cole, RaeLynn Ecklor, Eli Duncan, Blake Graber, Brock Bruder, Emmett Nelson, Jackson Lipke, Chet Lambert and Henry Junkans. Middle row, Bentley Dunston, Crystal Jenderny, Shelby Rieschl, Evelett Glinski, Dane Bruder, Bella Thompson, Cami Kisting, Olivia Nelson, Aaron Jeske, Christian Olson and Manly Nelson. Back row, Avery Glinski, Jayden Whitten, Jayden Ledin, Eden Kisting, Corbin Manor, Miguel Strenke, Tavin Smyth, Autumn Nelson and Ayron Beckman. Photo contributed by Tawnee Keller

Parents and other members of the Almena Citizens for Education (ACE) hosted the Barron Area Montessori School’s first Fall Festival fundraiser on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021, according to Tawnee Keller, Montessori director.

The Little Wienie Wagon was on hand for families to purchase supper.

All proceeds were donated to the Barron Food Pantry.

Games were organized for the children, and non-perishable food items were accepted as payment for game tickets, as well as cash. Families donated $111.50 during the event.

Two school-wide events are planned at the Almena building later this year:

• A Veteran’s Day program at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

• The school’s Holiday Program is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

Both events will be held in the school gym.