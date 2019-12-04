Lisa Kuebli has been named director of the Barron Public Library. She takes a position vacated by former director Sue Christianson, who resigned in October.
Kuebli previously worked at the Rice Lake Library for three years as youth services assistant. She came to the Barron Public Library in April 2018 to serve as assistant director.
“I am excited to serve the public as the director of the Barron Public Library,” Kuebli said. “I am dedicated to making our library a wonderful place where everyone is welcome. We will continue to cultivate new programs and provide the community services tailored to its needs.”
A native of Monroe, Wis., Kuebli was graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in communication, health and human performance and psychology.
She is a descendant of early Barron County settlers and has family members living in Rice Lake, where she lives together with her husband, Matt, and their three children, Stella, Hannah and Henry.
She will complete her public library director certification through the Information School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison next month.
Kuebli manages a staff that includes one full-time position (which she said would be filled in the near future) and several part-time staff members, who include Merilee Reinke, Patricia Armstrong, Amanda Fedt-Smith, Kim Anderson, Ginny and Jennica Cox, Lynn Gevens, Danielle Mechura, Brenda Carlson, Emily Resendiz, who serves as youth librarian, and Justina Smyth.
Kuebli was appointed to the library director’s position after the Nov. 15 meeting of the Library Board. Its members include Heidi Hong, president, Mark Klein, vice president, and board members Kathee Yamada, Janet Espeseth, Teri Massie, Andy Rick and Barron City Council liaison Maureen “Mo” Tollman.
Editor’s note: Marilee Reinke contributed material for this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.