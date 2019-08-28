Many students who attend school at Cameron will find four new faces in the classrooms when they begin classes Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2019.
The new faculty members will have responsibilities in preschool, middle school and high school classes. In response to questionnaires sent by the News-Shield, the teachers shared information about themselves including: their home and educational backgrounds, what they were doing before coming to Cameron, why they chose to work for the district, and information about their families and how they spend their spare time.
Brittany Olson, Grade 7-8 English teacher
Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Olson lived in that state until age 14 before moving to Montana with her family in 2000. She is a 2003 graduate of Cascade, Mont., high school.
In 2007, Olson earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in media arts from the University of Montana, at Missoula.
She comes to Cameron from a position in Prairie Farm, where she taught English language arts in grades 7-8 over the past five years.
“Cameron School District has a wonderful reputation and is in a great community,” Olson said. “I am proud to be a part of it this coming year.”
In her spare time, Olson enjoys “spending time with friends and family, gardening, and reading. I like to take my dog for walks and being outdoors.”
Katie Crotteau, early childhood special education/All Aboard 4K teacher.
A native of Spooner, Crotteau graduated from Spooner High School in 2015. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree with a major in unified early childhood education, in 2019, at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
While she attended college, Crotteau worked at a daycare as a lead teacher in a variety of age levels.
Among the reasons she chose to work at Cameron is its small community atmosphere.
“Growing up in Spooner, I loved the small town and school,” Crotteau said. “I knew … I wanted to teach in a small district where I could make an impact in the school, my students, and with the community.”
Cameron’s “amazing staff” was another reason she chose this district.
“Being a new teacher, having staff that supports and is there to help every step of the way is so great!” she said.
Crotteau and her husband, Kyle, of Rice Lake were married in August 2019. In her spare time, “I love to be outside, play and watch sports, and spend time with my family!” she said.
Megan Adams, pre-K “wrap around” teacher.
Born and raised in Duluth, Minn., Adams graduated from Duluth East High School in 2004, then went on to earn a degree as a pharmacy technician from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 2007.
A 13-year veteran in childcare, Adams ran her own state-licensed, in-home childcare program for 11 years – Barnyard Buddies Daycare.
She said she applied for the job at Cameron because “I was ready for (the) next step in my career and I believe the Cameron School District is the perfect fit as the standards and care that is provided to all students.”
Adams and her husband, Kevin, have been married 12 years and are the parents of two children, Blake, 10, and Brooklyn, 8.
She enjoys spending time with her family, reading, “riding our horses with my daughter, watching my kids play a variety of sports and go kart racing -- along with watching my husband race as well.”
Ryan Mikula, high school social studies.
Shell Lake native Mikula is a 2011 graduate of Shell Lake High School. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree in history at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2016, and he added a second degree in education in January 2019, also from UW-Eau Claire.
Prior to his job at Cameron, Mikula was a substitute teacher at three middle schools in Eau Claire and at Eau Claire North High School. He ended the previous school year as a long-term substitute at Eau Claire Memorial.
Although he had enjoyed Eau Claire ever since starting his education there, “I was also hoping for a smaller school because of the communal atmosphere,” Mikula said. “I have consistently heard great things about Cameron.”
A deer hunter in the fall, Mikula also enjoys kayaking and tubing in the summer, and used to go snowmobiling in the winter.
“My favorite sport to play is racquetball, but it is difficult to find courts at times,” he said. “I am (an) avid Settlers of Catan player.” Mikula enjoys listening to podcasts, particularly “American History Tellers” and “Business Wars”
A fan of classic rock (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Metallica are among his favorites), Mikula now listens “to just about anything. And, although I am not formally trained and am getting rustier every year, I have played guitar since I was 14 or 15,” he said.
