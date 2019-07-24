The Barron County Sheriff’s Department will host a no-cost “Active Shooter Preparedness” training for community members from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Veterans Auditorium in the County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
“No one wants to think about being involved in an active shooter event but with these situations increasing across the nation, it’s important to be prepared for the worst,” said Mike Judy, director, office of emergency management for the Sheriff’s Department.
“This 90-minute training explains what to do if you find yourself in an active shooter event and teaches principles that can be used at work, at home, or anywhere in the community,” he added.
The training is open to the public and is family oriented.
Those who plan to attend are asked to register by visiting: https://2019ActiveShooterClass.Eventbrite.com
