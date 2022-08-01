A boy was killed and four other people injured in a stabbing while tubing on the Apple River in St. Croix County on Saturday, July 30.
The deceased person has been identified by family as Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater, Minnesota.
Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, was charged Monday, Aug. 1 in St. Croix County Circuit Court with 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide. Miu is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 3:47 p.m., reporting that several people had been stabbed on the Apple River, while recreational tubing, just upstream from the STH 35/64 bridge, near Mile Post #9, in Somerset Township.
Deputies arrived on scene and located five people with stab wounds to their torso/chest areas. Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims. The suspect had left the scene and was presumed to still be armed with a knife. A number of emergency service providers responded to the scene to render aid, as well as to assist in the search for the suspect.
All five victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals. Two of the victims were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and two were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital. The fifth victim was transported by ambulance to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, where he was pronounced deceased.
The suspect was located at the exit point for tubers on the Apple River, which was located at the Village Park, 110 River Street, Somerset, Wisconsin. Several witness had alerted law enforcement to the suspect’s location and he was taken into custody, without incident.
The other victims in this case are all in stable condition, ranging from serious to critical injuries to their torso / chest areas.
Other victims include a 22-year-old male from Luck; a 20-year-old male from Luck; a 24-year-old female from Burnsville, Minnesota; a 22-year-old male from Elk River, Minnesota.
This is an ongoing investigation and investigators are still attempting to interview witness and victims as to the sequence of events, as well as attempting to determine a motive for the stabbings. If anyone has video of this incident, prior to or during the event, please contact Investigator John Shilts at (715) 381-4319 or by e-mail at: john.shiltsjr@sccwi.gov.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the agencies that responded to assist with this traumatic incident and express our gratitude to the citizens that stepped in to provide care and comfort to the victims.
