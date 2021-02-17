Voters selected Jill Underly, the Pecatonica Area School District superintendent, and Deborah Kerr, the former superintendent in Brown Deer, to move on from a crowded field in the Tuesday, Feb. 16 primary election.
They will be on the ballot in the April 6 Spring Election for the nonpartisan race to be superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction.
Underly received 88,703 votes (27%) and Kerr had 86,045 votes (26%) statewide.
Also running were Sheila Briggs, 50,741 votes; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, 36,829 votes; Troy Gunderson, 27,422 votes; Steve Krull, 20,518 votes; and Joe Fenrick, 14,504 votes.
In Barron County vote totals were 486 for Kerr, 417 for Underly, 272 for Briggs, 173 for Gunderson, 118 for Hendricks-Williams, 101 for Krull, and 68 for Fenrick.
