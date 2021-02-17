Jill Underly Deborah Kerr

Jill Underly, pictured left, and Deborah Kerr, right, are vying to become Wisconsin's next state superintendent. Photos courtesy of candidates' campaigns.

Voters selected Jill Underly, the Pecatonica Area School District superintendent, and Deborah Kerr, the former superintendent in Brown Deer, to move on from a crowded field in the Tuesday, Feb. 16 primary election. 

They will be on the ballot in the April 6 Spring Election for the nonpartisan race to be superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction.

Underly received 88,703 votes (27%) and Kerr had 86,045 votes (26%) statewide. 

Also running were Sheila Briggs, 50,741 votes; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, 36,829 votes; Troy Gunderson, 27,422 votes; Steve Krull, 20,518 votes; and Joe Fenrick, 14,504 votes. 

In Barron County vote totals were 486 for Kerr, 417 for Underly, 272 for Briggs, 173 for Gunderson, 118 for Hendricks-Williams, 101 for Krull, and 68 for Fenrick. 