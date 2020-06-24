The newest member of the Barron Area School Board could not have taken office at a more unusual time.
Megan Marion, who represents the Ridgeland area on the nine-member board, was elected to office April 7, 2020 – about three weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic brought daily life in Wisconsin to a virtual shutdown.
She succeeded Roxie Micheels, a veteran of nearly two decades on the board. Marion and fellow board members Kelli Rasmussen and Danette Hellmann serve on the school board’s three-member Curriculum and Technology Committee.
A 2004 Barron High School graduate, Marion was sworn into office remotely in late April.
She has yet to attend a board of education monthly meeting in person.
“Meetings via Zoom isn’t the greatest thing,” Marion said Friday, June 19, 2020, shortly after completing a work shift at Mayo Clinic Health System (she said she works mainly out of Mayo’s Chetek clinic location).
Since her election, Marion has been trying to get up to speed on the ins and outs of helping to manage a more than $20-million school district budget, as well as learning the ropes required for school board members.
“Public financing is hard, but I’ve attended a couple of virtual training sessions,” she said. “Let’s say it’s a learning curve.”
A native of Ridgeland (her maiden name is Knutson), Marion attended WITC-New Richmond after graduating high school. There, she earned a degree as a medical assistant.
She and her husband, Lance, who works at Advance Food Products, of Clear Lake, will have been married 13 years this July.
They are the parents of three daughters, Annabelle, a student at Riverview Middle School, Lillian and Gabriella, both of whom attend Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary.
This is Marion’s first venture into public office. She said she made the decision to serve “out of a vested interest – our daughters.
“My goal is to make the district the best it can be,” she added
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.