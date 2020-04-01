Despite a worldwide pandemic, the Spring 2020 Election will go on as planned in the state of Wisconsin next Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
In the News-Shield circulation area, voters will find a crowded ballot.
Locally, 29 supervisory seats will be filled on the Barron County Board of Supervisors, as well as a myriad of chair and supervisory seats on area town boards, four positions on the Barron City Council, trustee positions on four area village boards and positions on three area school boards.
The ballot also includes three statewide issues:
• A Presidential primary.
• A contest for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
• An amendment to the state Constitution which proposes to expand the rights of crime victims.
Below, a summary of elections, grouped by community.
Barron area
On the Barron City Council, four positions will be filled, but only one office is contested.
Incumbent Mike Dietrich is leaving his position representing Dist. 4, and incumbent at-large council member Pete Olson is running unopposed for that position.
There is also one vacant office, that of municipal judge, a position formerly occupied by Mark Klein.
A contest is shaping up for the Dallas Village Board, where four candidates have filed for two available trustee positions. Candidates include incumbent Kevin Hellmann and new candidates Tanya Humphrey-Weisser, Thomas Stuart and David A. Thomassen.
In the village of Almena, three trustee seats will be filled. Running unopposed are incumbents Brent Bohn, Russell Mausolf and Kathy Rockow.
Also on the ballot is the office of municipal judge, now held by Dennis Zemke, who also serves the town of Almena and village of Turtle Lake.
Ridgeland voters will fill two seats on the village board, including incumbents Todd Miller, village president, and Bill Espeseth, trustee, who are unopposed.
Three people are running for office on the nine-member Barron Area School Board, including two incumbents and one newcomer.
They include incumbents Mike Dietrich, representing the city of Barron, and Christopher Donica, Hillsdale area, and newcomer Megan Marion, running to represent the Ridgeland area. Her predecessor was Roxie Micheels, who chose not to run for re-election.
Cameron
Three village trustee seats will be filled in this year’s election. Incumbents Tim Wall, Steve Johnson, and Ben Hester are running unopposed.
On the five-member Cameron School Board, the only candidate is incumbent Randy Hill, who is running for re-election to a three-year term.
Prairie Farm/Clayton
Three incumbents are running unopposed for re-election on the Prairie Farm School Board, including Bonnie Roemhild, current board president, and members Bryce Hansen and Justin Nelson.
The only office on the ballot in the village of Prairie Farm is that of village president. Running unopposed for that office is incumbent Duane Marion.
Three candidates will compete for two spots on the Clayton School Board:, including Jeff Young Jr., Roger C. Olson and Shawn P. Schradle.
Judicial offices
The April 7 election ballot will also include several judicial elections.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly’s 10-year term expires July 31, 2020. He will be opposed by Jill J. Karovsky,
In the meantime, two Barron County Circuit Court judges are running unopposed for re-election. The terms of incumbent judges J. Michael Bitney and Maureen Boyle also expire July 31.
Local referendums
In the town of Stanley, a heavily-populated area between Cameron and Rice Lake, voters will be asked if the Town Board should increase its membership from the current three supervisors to five.
In the town of Stanfold, to the north of Barron, voters will decide whether the town clerk should be elected (as is the case now) or appointed.
Statewide elections
There are a dozen names on the Democratic Party ballot for President of the United States. But as of Election Day, only two will still be actively campaigning: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Republican voters have only two choices – incumbent President Donald Trump or (the choice of an) “uninstructed delegate.”
Voters will also be asked to approve “Marsy’s Law,” an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution. The proposal would clarify and/or expand the rights of crime victims to:
• Be notified about and be present at criminal proceedings.
• Be heard at proceedings involving release, plea, sentencing, disposition, or parole of the accused.
• Have the safety of the victim and victim’s family be considered when making bail or release decisions.
• Be protected from the accused.
• Get prior notice about release or escape of the accused.
• Refuse an interview or deposition at the request of the accused.
• Get restitution from the offender.
In the March 25 edition of the News-Shield, State Sen. Fred Risser opposed the amendment, saying he felt it “would diminish the rights of those accused of crime and chip away at the presumption of innocence.”
Marsy’s Law spokesperson Myranda Tanck noted that the amendment is going to the voters only “after a lengthy and rigorous vetting process in the Legislature … with 87 percent of lawmakers voting yes – including the bipartisan pair of State Sen. Janet Bewley and State Rep. Romaine Quinn,” both of whom represent Barron County in the Legislature.
“Wisconsin’s measure was developed in Wisconsin, by Wisconsinites to protect the rights of Wisconsin crime victims,” Tanck added.
The complete text of the proposed amendment can be found at the following web address: https://www.equalrightsforwi.com/full_proposed_wisconsin_victims_of_crime_amendment/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.