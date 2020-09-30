Ridgeland Labor Day was a success despite the COVID pandemic.
Yes, we had less than two weeks’ notice that there would be no games or concession stands at the fair.
When we got the call, my answer was, let the Ridgeland Civic Club make some calls and see what we can do.
We followed lots of leads and made many calls, along with advertising the Labor Day Fair to spread the word.
With such short notice, many vendors could not come or were already booked.
We did not end up with any traditional fair games, although we did have one vendor who held a children’s game with a guaranteed prize at her site.
I also got a call from Ivan Schlough regarding his train. I thought it would be perfect for young and old and some entertainment for everyone. It was great to hear the train whistle in the park at various times throughout the weekend.
Ivan said that after several visits by a young Amish child, he had asked the child what was missing from his display. (The child) pondered it a while and said, “you have neither horses nor any buggies.”
Well, Ivan now has a winter project, to find scale model horses and buggies for his display. Still, this was quite the display, with four different trains going this way and that way through villages and farmland.
Many of the food vendors had not been to Ridgeland, and they questioned if people would really come to the fair. But, after the weekend ended, many of them said they truly enjoyed the people of our community, the event, and were very happy of how it all turned out.
This was our biggest year with 39 vendors and 49 booths. We had something for everyone. Each day, various new vendors were added.
We also added music to the Saturday and Sunday show. When people heard the Ottersons were coming, they packed up their lawn chairs, found a shady spot in the park, and had a wonderful Saturday afternoon. Sunday afternoon was also a toe tapping time with a local group, the Cabin Dwellers.
It was great to see people social distancing, slowing down, and enjoying life despite the conditions in which we are currently living.
The weekend also included the antique tractor ride and show. There were many comments from farmers about the good old days and who had more (tractor) power.
Then, on Sunday (Sept. 6), was the car show. There were over 50 cars that were on display. All were lined up on two sides of the road. Some came from as far away as Minneapolis.
I learned that Ridgeland truly is a place where Old Friends Meet, there were so many volunteers that made our Labor Day Fair happen, that when a call goes out, we are in it together and together we are a force to be reckoned with.
A wise man once said to me, when life throws you lemons, go out and make the best lemonade you can. I would say, we had the best lemonade for the Ridgeland Fair.
