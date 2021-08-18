Now that the official County Fair is history for another year, the Barron County Historical Society would like to invite you to an “Old Fashioned County Fair” at the Pioneer Village near Cameron. On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22, visitors can immerse themselves in old fashioned games and fun. Carnival games and contests of skill are just a sample of what visitors can expect. Visitors can cheer on their favorite team during Sunday’s Vintage Baseball games. They can choose from the Rum River Rovers, Sand Creek Nine, Menomonie Blue Caps, and St. Croix team.
Just for fun, you can enter a work of art, garden crops, sewing, fancy work, wood working project, photography, pie or baked goods, and flowers to compete with your friends and neighbors for a ribbon and bragging rights.
Other events include a grilled chicken dinner, an Old Tractor and Vehicle Parade, and a pie and ice cream social. The fun goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days, and the Pioneer Kitchen will be open. Check this web site for more details. www.BarronCountyMuseum.com
