Three events are on May 2022 calendar as the Prairie Farm High School Class of 2022 prepares for graduation.
The schedule includes:
• Wednesday, May 18 -- Senior Awards and Scholarship Night, starting at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
• Sunday, May 22 – Baccalaureate, 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
• Friday, May 27 – Commencement, at the high school gymnasium.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
Speakers include Principal Casey Fossum, District Administrator Tom Rich, Scotlyn Roemhild (valedictorian), and Alison Feather (salutatorian).
Musical presentations include the high school band, directed by Madeline O’Malley, and the choir, directed by Karen Wilber.
Class of 2022 members are also preparing a slide show for the program.
Volunteers working on the event include staff members Casey Fossum, Bretta Snyder, Molly Pederstuen, and Tiffany Baldwin.
The class of 2022 chose this motto: “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home.” – Tim McGraw
