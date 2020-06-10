Graduating seniors from three high schools in the News-Shield circulation area have eached earned a $1,000 scholarship from Barron Electric Cooperative, it was announced Monday, June 8, 2020.
The local scholarship winners include:
• Samuel Beckendorf, who graduated from Barron High School, and plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning.
• Jamey Crotteau, a Cameron High School graduate, plans to attend St. Norbert University for Pre-Pharmacy.
• Briley Hansen, a graduate of Prairie Farm High School, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to major in Business Administration.
In all, the co-op distributed $12,000 in scholarships. Other winners: Eryn Boese, a Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School graduate, will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Isabelle Magnuson graduated from Clayton High School. She is interested in pursuing a degree in Actuarial Sciences or Business Administration.
Cameryn Matson is a graduate of Clear Lake High School. She is looking forward to attending Marian University to major in Homeland Security and Criminal Justice.
Nikki Gunderson, a Cumberland High School graduate, plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in Cosmetology.
Alexandria McConnell is a Hayward High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to major in Dietetics.
Grace Arrigoni is a graduate of Rice Lake High School. She plans to attend the University of Eau Claire-Barron County.
Ben McNulty graduated from Shell Lake High School. He plans to pursue a career in Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point.
Gatlin Swan is interested in a career in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Lucas Torgerson graduated from Turtle Lake High School. He plans to attend the University of St. Thomas to major in Business Administration.
Barron Electric Cooperative has awarded more than $320,000 in scholarships since 1985, helping 370 students pursue their college goals.
Funds for Barron Electric’s scholarships are derived from the Federated Youth Foundation, an administrative trust overseeing unclaimed capital credits of former members. Barron Electric has served the rural area for over 80 years.
