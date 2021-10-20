A major employer is setting up in Barron, seeking 100 workers for food safety and sanitation.
Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. is the largest food safety focused sanitation company in the U.S. and Canada and it is now partnering with Jennie-O Turkey Store.
“PSSI will be hiring 100 people over the next year as we grow our business in Barron. The commitment is there from our business partner to hire to that number as we take on more of the sanitation business,” said Christopher Nelson, a PSSI Human Resources Manager based at PSSI headquarters in Kieler in far southwestern Wisconsin.
PSSI is taking on work that was previously done in-house in the past.
“In today’s hiring climate, we’ve seen many customers, like this one here locally, who need PSSI to alleviate some of the staffing challenges in ways that make sense for us. We can take on a lot of different sanitation related jobs that were once performed by in-house teams in order to free-up the customer’s workers for production needs,” said Nelson.
Nelson said the company has a lot to offer potential employees.
“Our foundational core value is safety, and we are a company who puts our people first,” he said. “From day one, new hires are introduced to our robust training model that sets them up for safety success. From there, with some hard work and dedication, team members have the opportunity to build their career paths and be promoted from within, which is something we are proud of. Our very own CEO started as an hourly worker on a hose cleaning at night. Our role within food processing facilities is crucial to keeping the nation’s food supply safe for consumers to eat.”
For more information, visit jobs.pssi.com or call/text 507-372-2276.
