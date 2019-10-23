The Barron County Farmers Union will hold their annual meeting Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Barron Electric Co-op meeting, located on Hwy 25 on the north side of Barron. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with a presentation by the Farm Table Foundation of Amery.
The Foundation and their restaurant serve only food produced in the Amery and surrounding area.
The business meeting will follow with approval of the 2020 budget, plans for the state convention, a report on the Farmers Union Camp, election of officers and other business.
The meeting will conclude with door prizes along with snacks and beverages.
Persons with questions can call Dale Hanson at 715-418-3610.
