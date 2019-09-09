Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department summoned mutual aid from departments in Rice Lake, Cumberland and Chetek today, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, after a fire broke out at the Jennie-O Turkey Store in downtown Barron.
The image accompanying this story shows platform ladder trucks from Barron-Maple Grove (foreground) and Rice Lake (right) directing streams of water on open flames emanating from part of the structure housing the grain tower on the Jennie-O property.
Witnesses said that before firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming out of this area of the building, which borders the Canadian National Railway. The photo was taken from property owned by the Barron County Highway Department, just north of the track.
Firefighters from multiple departments were still on the scene when this story was filed Monday morning.
For further information about the fire, read the Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 edition of the News-Shield.
