Warren Petryk, singer and pianist, will present a Christmas program at Chetek Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m. Come and enjoy Gospel music including spirituals hymns and Christmas music. All are welcome to attend for this special concert.
