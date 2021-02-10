The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 10-25:
Barron
2/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25
Cameron
2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cameron Senior Citizens Center, 512 W Main Street
Prairie Farm
2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N River Ave
Rice Lake
2/11/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen Street
2/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.
