Members of the Barron County Historical Society board of directors accept a $9,143 check from Julie Fox, front row, third from left, to help pay expenses for this year’s Bluegrass Festival Friday through Sunday, Sept 6, 7 & 8, at the museum grounds near Cameron. In the photo are, front row, from left, Tamera Schutz, Dave Armstrong, Fox, Amber Gonske-Wolfe, Kathy Krug, Bev Buckner, Brenda Christenson and Jerry McRoberts. Back row, John Peter, Tim Gerber, Bob Rogers, Lynn Gevens, Mark Dobberfuhll Paul Flottum and Jack Nedland. Photo by Bob Zientara