Judging for the Barron County Fairest of the Fair Competition will take place this Friday, July 15, starting at 9 a.m. Individual and group judging will take place in the morning at Rice Lake First United Methodist Church. At 1p.m. there will be a luncheon at Season’s Cafe in Barron where the young ladies will give their self-introduction, present their radio commercial and do an impromptu promotion of a fair event.
The girls who are vying for the title are: Erin Lancaster of Chetek, daughter of Barb and Terry Lancaster; Jamie Miller of Turtle Lake, daughter of Robin Peterson and Stacy Hanson; and Brooke Shatley of Barron, daughter of Jason and Missy Shatley.
Crowning of the 2022 Barron County Fairest of the Fair will take place at the Barron County Fair Friday, July 22, on the Tim Heffernan stage by the Youth Building. The 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, Jackie Rosenbush from Washburn County, will be in attendance and a part of the program
