Lunch is back on the menu inside a staple Barron business.
CLK Cafe opened Nov. 3 in Jerry’s Floral & Gifts in the same spot that previously housed The Porch. Doug Wiegrefe has reprised the space as CLK Cafe.
CLK stands for Clean Label Kitchen, a baking business Wiegrefe operates in the same building.
Wiegrefe has owned and operated Clean Label Kitchen for more than 13 years, the first seven in Northfield, Minnesota, before he and his wife Lori made their vacation property in Barron County their year-round residence.
Wiegrefe said the “Clean Label” indicates that the products are made with no artificial additives or preservatives. Wiegrefe makes bread, muffins, scones and other baked goods for schools, hospitals, nursing homes and other customers throughout the U.S.
CLK Cafe is in many ways a reprisal of The Porch, which Lisa Armstrong operated from December of 2018 until March of 2020 when COVID-19 precautions forced her to close.
Armstrong posted to The Porch page on Facebook on Nov. 2, saying that because of health issues and a new employment opportunity, she decided not to reopen the cafe.
“I know people enjoyed her food,” said Wiegrefe. “She had good clientele, and hopefully we can persuade them to give us a try too.”
The cafe is now operating with precautions in place. There is plexiglass at the order window and four tables are spaced out among flower arrangements and other pleasing decor.
“It’s small but beautifully decorated,” said Wiegrefe.
Wiegrefe’s baking experience translates well to cafe fare. Wiegrefe said as he does his daily baking, he has found time to prep cafe specials as well.
He serves up a different special each day—anything from tater tot hot dish to jambalaya. Some sides on the menu include cottage cheese, salad, cole slaw and more. Diners can wash down lunch with a soda, water or juice. Complimentary coffee is offered as well. CLK desserts like cookies and muffins are must-haves.
Soups change day-to-day, and there are always different sandwiches on the menu, too. But Wiegrefe said the clear favorite during the cafe’s first week was turkey provolone on his cranberry wild rice bread.
“The turkey provolone is to die for,” said Sylvia Emerson, who has owned the flower and gift shop for more than 20 years. “It’s nice to see people in and out of here again. The regulars are coming back.”
“We are thankful to Sylvia for providing the space,” said Wiegrefe.
Lori helps out with prep, serving and posting to CLK social media.
“Anything requiring intelligence—she does that,” Wiegrefe joked.
Wiegrefe said the first week was a little slow, but gave them time to work out a few kinks.
CLK is open for dine in or take out. Customers are encouraged to call ahead. Delivery is available to local businesses for a small fee. Call 715-418-1535.
Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. CLK Cafe, inside Jerry’s Floral, is located at 136 South 14th Street in Barron.
