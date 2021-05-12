Last month, Dean Kallenbach retired as host of Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The West Side,” a news-talk program that focuses on issues of the region and state.
His last shift was April 9, capping 35 years with Wisconsin Public Radio and a career that brought important information and news to the airwaves over northwest Wisconsin.
A native of Hillsdale, Kallenbach grew up on a dairy farm on CTH D, just west of Hwy. 25. It was there that he discovered the importance and value of radio.
“We listened to a lot of radio on the farm. When you are milking cows, it was a welcome distraction,” Kallenbach recalled. His father often tuned into Rice Lake’s WJMC or WCCO out of Minneapolis, Minn. His brother preferred the rock and pop stations, like KSTP. “You could do other things and still listen to the radio,” he said.
While growing up in the 1960s and early 1970s, Kallenbach noticed that Wisconsin news was crowded out by Minnesota news. There was only one TV station in Eau Claire, but four TV stations in the Twin Cities, Minn. It was more likely that western Wisconsin residents could tell you Minnesota’s governor, but not Wisconsin’s.
Making sure northwest Wisconsin had access to relevant state news was a large part of his career. This part of the state deserved to have quality news and information about what was happening in Madison, not just Saint Paul, Kallenbach said.
But before he got into radio, his first stint in journalism began with the school newspaper at Barron High School and at the Barron News-Shield.
“Bob Zientara was the young sports editor. They did the baseball games but not the track meets,” Kallenbach said. So he volunteered to write up stories on the track meets for the News-Shield.
After graduating from Barron and before he began classes at the then University of Wisconsin-Barron County, a friend helped him get a job at WJMC in Rice Lake.
“It was my first job off the farm,” Kallenbach said. He was paid $2.10 an hour to cue up and play local commercials during breaks in Brewers broadcasts and work evening DJ shifts. It felt like a steal, he said, because he would have listened to those games anyway. After two years, he transferred to University of Wisconsin-Platteville and majored in broadcasting.
After graduating from college, he worked in Dubuque, Iowa, and then as sports director at an Antigo station. Later, he was promoted to program director, then fired after nine months. But that brought him back to WAQE, in Rice Lake, where he became news director.
“It was fun to be back in my home territory,” Kallenbach said.
Starting in 1984, he worked for a couple of years at a Wausau TV station as an assignment editor, but Kallenbach said his heart was in radio. Around this time, WPR was looking to build up its regional stations, so he applied for a job.
“WPR had a presence at UW-Stout. They had started that station in 1973,” Kallenbach said, but there was no local content originating from the Menomonie station.
Jack Mitchell, WPR’s director at the time, questioned how could WPR properly serve the state if all the broadcasters were in Madison. Four bureaus were set up; in Stevens Point, Green Bay, Lawrence College in Appleton and Menomonie. Kallenbach got a job at the Menomonie bureau as a reporter.
“We were the morning hosts. We would write news and do newscasts about the stories of the day,” he explained. Those segments would air with news from WPR and National Public Radio, with Kallenbach as the local host for NPR’s “Morning Edition.”
“It was an exciting thing to be a part of,” Kallenbach said. “It was something great. We had four employees then. Now, we have 30 employees working outside of Madison. It’s grown quite a bit since we started.”
There was no bureau in Superior in those early days, and he was tasked with covering all of northwest Wisconsin. “So even though it was local, it was a pretty ‘broad’ local,” Kallenbach said. Still, the Menomonie studio was able to focus on issues that were important to the area, like tourism and agriculture. “The West Side,” and the music, arts and the human-interest show, “Spectrum West,” have always focused on the local issues.
“The wolf hunt was a big deal. Sand mining. All the things that people are talking about at the feed mill in Western Wisconsin,” Kallenbach said of recent big stories for the area. “And that’s important. Statewide presence is important too, as it’s relevant, but the true focus is local.”
Eventually, the bureau moved from Menomonie to Eau Claire, and Kallenbach was promoted to regional manager. As of his retirement, he was also the senior manager for all of WPR’s bureaus across the state.
Kallenbach is happy with the work that his bureau—and WPR overall—has accomplished. They have provided a quality public service to the region.
“One of the things we have done for the past 20 years, we have invited each legislative candidate [to be on-air] at the same time and asked them both questions,” Kallenbach said.
It is not always easy to get both candidates on the air at the same time, but over two decades and for numerous races, there was only one candidate who declined an invite.
“Especially in the more rural campaigns, it’s often the only chance for people to listen to both candidates engage civilly,” he said.
Civility in politics can be pretty much difficult today, as echo chambers form online and in other broadcast media, but it was important to try, he said.
Kallenbach recalled bringing on air two groups that were fighting over a controversial issue in the Durand School District in 2010. It was the first time since the school board president and the other group’s spokesperson had been in the same room. While contentious, a civil discussion between the two groups was had on the program. Their talks continued in the station’s parking lot even after the show ended. Eventually, the issue was resolved. Kallenbach couldn’t take credit for the solution, but the conversation started that day.
“We’ve always tried to inspire civil conversation,” Kallenbach said. It is important for democracy for ideas and opinions to be shared and heard, he said, and he and his staff tried to foster and moderate that. “I’m real proud of the work we’ve done to get that out there,” he said.
Kallenbach also credited his successful career to life growing up on a farm, and the teachers who inspired him at Barron.
“I was around people who worked seven-days-a-week without blinking. I didn’t work half that hard in my job, but I knew how to work and how to get a job done, and I think that ‘farm kid’ attitude served me well,” Kallenbach said. “Also, I was blessed with a great education system at Barron High School with terrific teachers who cared about each student, and really gave us the opportunity to blossom and try things. That built the confidence I needed to dive into this profession with both feet.”
Even though he has left the studio, Kallenbach is sure that radio will persevere and prosper. Eight times throughout the history of radio, people have written it off, but radio evolves and stays relevant, he said, and podcasts, which origniated from radio programs, are a great example of that. Given the ease of access and immediacy of radio, particularly talk radio, it will remain relevant and timely, he said.
Clara Neupert, has been appointed interim host of “The West Side.”
Now in retirement, and residing in the Eau Claire area, Kallenbach is looking forward to making new plans and spending more time with his wife, Sandy, and their three daughters, Elise, Jayne and Josie. He is also looking forward to visiting his mother on the old Hillsdale farm and visiting Sandy’s father more often.
Kallenbach and his wife have an online Etsy store named Myra’s Mercantile, named in memory of Sandy’s mother, which will keep them busy. Along with the online store, dartball, horseshoes and raising honeybees and a small flock of chickens will fill his time. After that, he’s looking for whatever comes next.
“I’ve had 46 years in a career that I love. How can I be anything but grateful? I’ve been blessed,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.