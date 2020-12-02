The holidays can be an exciting time of the year, but for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, it can also be scary and stressful. Survivors can put together an emotional and physical safety plan to help them get through the holiday season. Here are some quick tips to get started.
• Identify safe people you can talk to if you are feeling triggered.
• Need a few minutes? Take a break and focus on your breathing.
• Find a space in your environment you can go that makes you feel safe.
• If you have a cell phone, make sure it is always charged in case of an emergency.
• If something makes you uncomfortable, it is okay to say “no”.
Embrace is here to help. For 24/7 support, you can call or text 715-532-6976 to develop a personalized safety plan or talk through what you’ve experienced.
Seeing someone you care about being hurt can also be stressful. Remind yourself you cannot make decisions for someone else but you can offer to help or support the person you love. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, you are not alone! Embrace is here to help. Each of our offices are monitored and secure to keep our spaces safe for anyone and everyone we serve; we cannot share your information with any agency without your permission. Embrace welcomes and respects all people regardless of race, sexual orientation, or gender identity. You can call or text Embrace 24/7 for free, confidential support at 715-532-6976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.