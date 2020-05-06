Contractors from Barron and Menomonie are busy at the 30-unit Parkland Apartments complex, improving sidewalks and doing utility work. According to Meg Skemp, executive director of the Barron County Housing Authority.
The idea for the project “started a few years ago, when we began to look into the needs of mobility impaired residents,” Skemp said Monday, May 4, 2020.
The decision was made to raise the level of outdoor patios to a level equal with the threshold of the doorways to the apartments, she added.
“We had a topographic survey done, and a project designer was brought in to plan the work,” Skemp said.
“Some sidewalks needed to be changed in the design process because the current slope was too steep.”
Extra drainage was also planned to prevent water from undermining the new sidewalks.
The project cost is $130,650, and comes out of the Housing Authority’s annual budget, which is funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Each year, we receive money (set aside for) capital improvements,” Skemp said.
The sidewalk contractor is Pember Companies, of Menomonie.
After the excavating started last week, Pember workers discovered that tree roots had grown into some of the sanitary sewers that connect the apartments to the city’s sanitary sewer system.
Skemp said the Housing Authority hired local contractor Darren Bjugstad to take care of the sewer issues before the new sidewalks were installed over the sewer lines.
Parkland Apartments includes 30 housing units, all but one of which is currently occupied, Skemp added.
