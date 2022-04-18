A 23-year-old Barron man could face more than 60 years in prison in connection with child pornography charges filed Monday, April 18, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Derek R. Salewski, 329 S. Mill St., is in jail on $1,000 cash bond and scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday, April 20, in connection with charges that include sexual exploitation of a child, a felony punishable by 40 years in prison, and possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.
A 15-page criminal complaint alleges that a sexually explicit video was uploaded to the internet in May 2021 and was traced to an Internet Protocol address at a town of Stanley residence.
After a search warrant was executed at the home on Jan. 26, 2022, investigators traced the source of the upload to the defendant, who was engaged to be married to one of the family members at the home and was living there at the time the video was uploaded.
A second search warrant was obtained to examine the defendant’s cell phone, which was turned over to a digital forensic analyst with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation. The warrant search allegedly linked the defendant’s phone with more than 7,800 files that included images of child pornography.
Read the April 20 edition of the News-Shield for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.