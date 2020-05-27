Two students from Boyceville High School are among regional winners across Wisconsin in the Wisconsin Junior Achievement Virtual State Business Challenge.
Frank Fetzer and Sebastian Nielsen, Boyceville High School, were third-place winners in the online competition held May 21, 2020, in a competitive field of 39 students representing 16 Wisconsin high schools.
The JA Business Challenge uses JA Titan(r), a virtual business strategy simulation platform.
Student teams make business decisions regarding price, production, marketing, capital investment, and research and development.
Students compete in virtual companies and after several timed periods, teams with the highest performance index win.
Students from the winning teams receive college scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.